Two security officers injured in explosive cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape, as robbers make off with the loot

Two security officers were seriously injured during a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 highway near Mdantsane on Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported to the police around 6pm.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli stated that explosives were believed to be used during the heist. The two injured security officers were rushed to the hospital, and the cash transported was taken. Nkohli noted that the circumstances surrounding the incident would form part of the investigation, which will be handed over to the Hawks.

In another development, police continue to search for the culprits involved in two cash-in-transit heists that occurred during peak-hour traffic in Gauteng on Monday. In the first incident, suspects driving a BMW E90 collided with a van on the N4 between Simon Vermooten and Rossouw off-ramp, causing it to overturn. The suspects used explosives on the van, but the security guard managed to escape before the detonation.

The thieves fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a white BMW and a white Toyota Hilux. The BMW was later found in Equestria. Shortly after, around 7.45 pm, a cash van travelling along the R80 from Soshanguve was targeted by suspects in a black Ford Ranger.