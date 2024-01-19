Two suspects fatally wounded in yet another shooting in Durban’s Inanda township

Two people have been fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police in Inanda, north of Durban. This is the second second shooting in the Durban township since the start of 2024.

It is alleged that police were following up on intelligence, which led them to a property in Inanda. “A simultaneous operation at Eskebheni and Emaplazini in Inanda saw the police having to take cover from the suspects' gunfire,” said South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. “Police returned fire, sparking a shootout. After the shootout at both crime scenes, two suspects, aged 34 and 39, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

Police also recovered two pistols, a shotgun and 94 rounds of ammunition. Netshiunda said the suspects were linked to a shooting of three people and the attempted murder of seven others in Newlands on Thursday, last week. IOL previously reported that three people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Commenting to the media at the time, Netshiunda said the deceased were sitting on near a shopping mall in Ntuzuma Express Road when a silver VW Polo drove up alongside them and occupants of the vehicle opened fire. DRK Tactical responded the shooting and said two men died at the scene while a third was rushed to a local clinic where he died. Netshiunda said the search for more suspects continues.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after six suspects were killed. Police further arrested two men and a woman following the shoot-out. The men have been linked to a number of house and business robberies, murders and hijackings. Police Minister Bheki Cele said Inanda is fast-becoming a den for criminals. He said police recovered firearms, including an AK47. Last year, at least 19 suspects have been killed in shoot-outs with police in Inanda.