Two weeks later: No word on kidnapped teenagers Zahraa and Bataviya, as concerns escalate

Police are still searching for Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, who were kidnapped on the road near a primary school in Brits on March 6. Following the brazen, movie-style abduction of the teenagers in North West earlier this month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that police in Brits had launched a search for three unknown assailants following the kidnapping.

At the time, North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said police reports indicate that the learners were travelling from Bataviya’s home in Brits to school in Hartbeespoort Dam when the car they were driving in was bumped from behind by a maroon Audi A3, thus forcing it to stop. “Allegedly, two armed men came out of the Audi A3 and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI that was driving behind the Audi A3,” Funani said. Two learners - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits earlier this month. Picture: Supplied “The suspects also got into the VW Polo GTI and fled the scene with the victims inside. The victims' Mercedes-Benz and the Audi A3 were found at the scene.”

She said police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the ongoing investigations to contact the Brits station commander, Brigadier Ellen Emmanuel on 082 447 7447. On Tuesday, Funani told IOL that SAPS was not commenting further on the matter at this stage. On the other hand, anti-crime activist and television personality Yusuf Abramjee also appealed to anyone with any information in connection with the kidnapping to assist the police.

Abramjee told IOL that with the complexity of kidnapping cases, police would understandably keep their ongoing investigation under wraps. Two learners - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits earlier this month. Picture: Supplied “It is now two weeks since the teens were kidnapped and we know that kidnapping investigations are very sensitive and police wouldn’t reveal any information. One can understand and appreciate that. The safety and the return of kidnapping victims is of the utmost importance,” said Abramjee. “The parents and the families are obviously very anxious and all we can hope for is their safe return. We know that in some cases, especially the big kidnappings, these syndicates are not in a hurry. They can take weeks, if not months before they release their victims, especially when it is kidnappings for ransom.”

Abramjee, who presents anti-crime investigative show Crime Watch on eNCA and eTV said it is unclear at this stage if the kidnapping of Zahraa and Bataviya was for ransom. One of South Africa’s leading anti-crime activists and Crime Watch presenter on eNCA, Yusuf Abramjee. File Picture “That type of information can also be very sensitive to the ongoing investigation, so we need to give the police and the family the space and time to deal with this. Again, anyone with information must come forward,” said Abramjee. “Someone, somewhere, somehow knows who is involved in the crime, and if you can, pass on information to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and you can remain anonymous. We are just hoping and praying that these teenagers are returned safely.”