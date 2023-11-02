Uniformed gunmen rob staff at Durban’s Checkers store

Police in Durban are investigating a case of robbery after a group of men stormed the Checkers store in Windermere Centre on Thursday morning. It is believed that the armed men were dressed in full Checkers uniform. It is alleged that four men entered the store from the receiving section, pretending to be employees at the store.

The men then produced their firearms, and demanded for staff to hand over their personal belongings. The suspects allegedly forced staff towards the basement and made them lie down on the floor. They then fled the scene.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that investigations are under way. “It is alleged that three armed men forced the employees and security inside the business premises and robbed them of cellphones and their belongings. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. A case robbery is investigated by Berea SAPS,” Gwala said. In a statement to IOL, Checkers confirmed that no-one was seriously injured during the incident and trauma counselling has been arranged for all employees involved.

"The supermarket chain denounces acts of crime committed against our stores, which ultimately puts the safety of our customers and employees at risk. We call on the public to report any available information pertaining to such crimes by calling the hotline on 0800 118 879," the statement read. Last week, the Tafelkop Mall was robbed by a group of armed people purporting to be police officers, dressed as police officers. IOL reported that the armed suspects allegedly instructed security officers on duty to allow them access to the premises to conduct crime prevention duties and also monitor cameras at the control room.