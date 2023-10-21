SAPS capture seven cash-in-transit suspects as robbery foiled at Eastgate Mall

Johannesburg - Seven suspected cash-in-transit robbers aged between 31 and 48 were arrested near Eastgate Mall yesterday afternoon. Traffic around the mall was severely disrupted and motorists were urged to find alternative routes home. Police said information was received about the suspects’ plans to follow a complainant as he left the bank. The information led to the deployment of a multidisciplinary team towards Bruma.

As the team comprising the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Ekurhuleni Tactical team, PHO Crime Intelligence, SAPS Counter Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic’s Saturation Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Chopper, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect, Badboyz Security and IZI Cash Investigation Department were watching the suspects, they were tipped off that the suspects had committed an armed robbery in Primrose, Germiston. The suspects' vehicles were spotted near Eastgate Mall. The team moved in on the three vehicles: a silver Mercedes Benz CLA, a maroon Ford Fiesta and a white BMW 1 Series. Police foiled a robbery at Eastgate Mall yesterday afternoon. Some of the cars confiscated during the operation are believed to have been used in other robberies in the province. Pictures: Supplied. Preliminary queries revealed that the BMW was sought in a Linden case which was registered in August and that the suspects were sought for another robbery, a cash in-transit robbery committed in Cosmo City last month. The team recovered two unlicensed handguns with ammunition, rifle ammunition, cellphones, gloves and the victim’s belongings.