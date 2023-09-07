WATCH: Security guards arrested after assault on cops goes viral

Two security officers, Peter Ramokane and Sibusiso Diokweni, have appeared in court relating to charges of assaulting two police officers at a gated community on the Gauteng West Rand on Tuesday. A video clip of the incident has gone viral.

According to spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane, residents in Simunye had erected a boom gate and appointed guards to control access. "A major general of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was visiting a friend when the security stopped him and wanted to search him. He refused, and the security officer insulted him. The general warned this security officer, but he did not listen," Mjonondwane said. She said the policeman contacted a SAPS constable for assistance and Ramokane allegedly assaulted him.

A screenshot from the video In the video clip, Ramokane allegedly tried to rob the constable of his service firearm. "Ramokane allegedly broke the constable's wrist watch and allegedly assaulted both the general and the constable." In the video, Diokweni can be heard swearing and insulting both officers in full view of members of the public while they are dressed in police uniforms. More backup was called, and the accused were arrested," Mjonondwane said.

The security guards appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted robbery, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, and crimen injuria.