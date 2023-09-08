Weighbridge operators and coal truck driver arrested for allegedly stealing from Eskom

In a statement on Friday, Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said the eight weighbridge operators in the employ of Eskom Rotek Industries and a coal truck driver would allegedly bypass Kusile Power Station without offloading any of the ordered coal.

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly stealing coal from Eskom.

She said the accused face charges of theft of coal and fraud.

"Investigations revealed that the weighbridge operators would process weighbridge transactions without the coal hauler having entered the power station to offload the coal. Kusile Power Station would, however, be invoiced for the coal ordered but not received," Mokwena said.

They were arrested and detained at the Phola police station and more arrests are expected as investigations continue.