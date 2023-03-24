Western Cape High Court hands a double life sentence to a man for killing a couple in 2019

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has handed two life sentences to the double murder accused, Zandre Swartz who shot and killed a couple at Kalbaskraal informal settlement in Malmesbury on the evening of November 1, 2019.
Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala, says the 31-year-old accused was sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty of double murder, attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“Besides the double life sentence, he was also sentenced to eight years for attempted murder, 20 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and six years for the illegal possession of ammunition,” Gwala said.
Gwala also said that all the sentences would be served concurrently with a life sentence and before handing down the sentence Judge Samela described the accused as someone who is unrepentant of the heinous crimes he committed and had shown no signs that he can rehabilitated.
“He said the accused has treated the death of the deceased as unimportant and it is the duty of the court and the police to protect innocent and vulnerable citizens who fall prey to unrepentant murderers who don’t respect the life of others,” Gwala said.
Gwala added that the accused is also known to be a gang member of a group known as Convicts.
Gwala further said that the investigating officer detective sergeant Zaliseka Hlatshaneni was praised by Judge Samela for a job well done.
“He was also praised by the parents of the deceased and Lieutenant Colonel Kumbulele Ntongana from provincial detectives attached to SVC.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended and Detective Sergeant Zaliseka Hlatshaneni who was adamant for justice to prevail.
“We also encourage communities to work with the police as we strive for a crime-free society,” Patekile said.
