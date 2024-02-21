While Thabo Bester complained about not being given a Diabetic-friendly breakfast before his court appearance on Wednesday, the convicted killer and rapist was not given even the slightest bit of sugar from his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The 34-year-old Magudumana walked straight past Bester and co-accused Zanda Moyo, who were both seated in the dock at the Free State High Court.

In previous in-person appearances, the couple set tongues wagging with their open displays of affection however, Wednesday’s appearance clearly showed trouble in paradise with Magudumana not even bothering to greet or make eye contact with Bester as she entered the dock. Magudumana’s icy demeanour melted when her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who is also a co-accused in the matter, walked into the dock. After a long embrace, she eventually took her place next to her dad.

Meanwhile, the court proceedings were short-lived, mostly filled with complaints from Bester about not being given a diabetic-friendly breakfast so he could take his medication before court. He also complained about not being able to choose his own clothing for his appearance, and not being able to speak to his newly-appointed legal representation. His legal representative, advocate Mohamed Seedat, told the court that Bester refused to eat the meal provided for him before court because it contained carbohydrates and sugar that could spike his blood sugar levels - as he is diabetic. Failure to eat rendered, Bester unable to take his medication.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the pre-trial conference that was scheduled to take place in the High Court could not proceed, as four accused, one being Thabo Bester, indicated to the court that they had appointed new legal representatives. “The defence requested the court to afford the new legal representatives time to get copies of the docket and be able to consult with their clients,” said NPA spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane. He said Bester, Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Liphoko, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha face charges of fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

“The eight accused are alleged to have assisted Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility where he was serving a sentence for murder and rape. After his escape, Thabo Bester, together with Nandipha Magudumane, became fugitives and they were arrested by the authorities in Arusha, Tanzania and they were subsequently deported to South Africa,” Senokoatsane said. Bester, Magudumana, and Zanda Moyo are remanded in custody after they were denied bail by the Bloemfontein District Court. The other six accused are out on bail of R10,000 each. Take a look back at everything we know about the case so far here.