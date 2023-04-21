Woman bust with firearm possibly linked to shooting of boy, 13, in Manenberg

Cape Town - Western Cape police said they intensified their efforts following the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Manenberg, Cape Town, on Wednesday. The boy was shot and injured in Greatfish Avenue.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) followed up on information which led them to a resident in McCrawl Street on Thursday. “Upon entering the premises, members spotted a female rushing to the back of the residence with an object in her hand, which was later identified as a 9mm CZ pistol with a fully loaded magazine with 15 rounds. A woman in Manenberg was found with this 9mm CZ pistol and a fully loaded magazine with 15 rounds. Photo: SAPS “The members in pursuit reached her just in time, before she could dispose of the firearm, and arrested her.

“They confiscated the firearm and ammunition as evidence. This led to the subsequent arrest of the 34-year-old woman, who now faces a charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. “The possibility that this firearm can be linked to the shooting of the 13-year-old forms part of the investigation,” Pojie said. In a separate incident in Hanover Park on Wednesday, officers conducting crime-combating patrols reacted to the direction of gunfire.

This firearm is presumed to belong to the 21-year-old suspect from Hanover Park. Photo: SAPS Pojie said as officers proceeded in the direction of the gunfire, they received information of an active shooter close by. “The information led members to premises in Lansry Walk, where they accosted the suspect. They ensued with a search of the dwelling and found a 9mm Browning pistol and one round of ammunition, presumably belonging to the suspect,” he said. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and is currently being detained at the Philippi police station.