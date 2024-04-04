Woman poisons pregnant colleague to avoid extra work duties during maternity leave

Having to take on extra work at the office because a co-worker has gone on maternity leave can be stressful. However, one woman went too far to prevent being stuck in this predicament. The China-based woman is accused of doing the unthinkable and poisoning her pregnant colleague’s water in order to avoid the extra work.

According to Cover News, the alleged perpetrator is employed at a government related institution, the Hydrology and Water Resources Investigation Bureau in Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture. “Such institutions are known for their highly selective recruitment process which requires rigorous exams and interviews, and are often referred to as ‘iron rice bowls’ for their job security and stability,” reported the South China Morning Post. The event went viral after a video surfaced online that supposedly recorded the employee in the act.

She was allegedly inspired by a friend’s joke that indicated someone had tampered with her drink. She then decided to use her iPad to record activities at her desk and anybody who approached it. Using this method, she caught her colleague in the act. In the footage, a lady in a black vest can be seeing approaching her colleague's desk, opens a bottle, and pours a powdery material into the drink on the desk. According to screenshots of WeChat discussions, the victim became aware that her sip of water tasted weird.

Initially questioning the office's water supply, the pregnant lady switched to boiling bottled water, but the peculiar taste remained. The victim reported the incident to the police, and they are investigating the matter. In March, workers from the organisation stated that they were taking the event very seriously and were awaiting the findings of the police investigation before taking action.