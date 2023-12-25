Christmas Eve fire leaves 400 destitute

It is a bleak Christmas for residents in Cape Town after a fire gutted an informal settlement leaving 400 people with only the clothes on their backs. The fire broke out on Sunday, December 24, just before 5pm.

The fire was raging for hours as strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to bring it under control. Residents could be seen standing on the roofs of houses with hosepipes trying to assist as well as trying to prevent it from spreading to the houses right behind the informal settlement. A fire ripped through an informal settlement in Seawinds on Christmas Eve. Gift of the Givers volunteers on-site. Photo: Gift of the Givers The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermain Carelse said numerous firefighting resources were deployed.

“The emergency call was received at 16:40 of informal structures alight in St. Patrick Avenue. Initial estimates are that dozens of informal structures were destroyed, while at least one formal dwelling was partially damaged,” Carelse said. He said injuries were reported. “Four civilians sustained burn wounds but refused further medical treatment after being assessed on-site. A fifth civilian suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital.

“Three firefighters also sustained burn wounds, two of whom were transported to hospital. “The cause of the fire is unknown,” Carelse said. On Monday morning, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) conducted an assessment on the fire.

DRM spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said 80 structures were destroyed and around 400 people were affected. She said affected individuals are currently staying with family or friends and humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be providing humanitarian assistance to those affected. “Additionally, officials from the Electricity Department, Informal Settlements Management, Water and Sanitation, and Solid Waste Management will convene on-site this morning to assess the extent of damaged infrastructure as a result of the fire,” Powell said.