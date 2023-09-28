World Rabies Day: Cape Of Good Hope SPCA emphasises the importance of vaccination

As World Rabies Day is observed on September 28, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of human and animal rabies. Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease that affects the central nervous system.

Rabies is responsible for 59,000 preventable deaths worldwide annually. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham said rabies is a disease we all need to be aware of. "It is present in the Western Cape and it can kill both animals and humans. The most common source of rabies in humans is uncontrolled rabies in dogs, and children are often at the greatest risk," Abraham said.

The organisation's Veterinarian, Dr Ettienne Pieterse said vaccination is the only protective measure. "Rabies is a viral and highly fatal disease that is mostly transmitted from animals to humans. It is transmitted mainly via a bite from an already infected animal, but exposure may also occur through contamination of broken skin or mucous membranes with saliva from an infected animal. Vaccination of pets is the most effective way of protecting humans from exposure to this potentially deadly virus," Dr Pieterse said. Vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is compulsory in South Africa in accordance with the Animal Diseases Act, Act 35 of 1984.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA urges pet owners to have their animals vaccinated. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA All dogs and cats must receive their rabies vaccination at three months of age, usually in conjunction with or at the same time as the normal 5-in-1 vaccine. A follow-up rabies vaccination is due within one year and thereafter every three years "Rabies prevention starts with the animal owner. Protect yourself, your pet, and your community by getting your animals vaccinated," Dr Pieterse urged. Signs of rabies in animals can vary and people need to be aware of changes in behaviour.

What are the signs? – An aggressive or wild animal becoming tame and calm, or a calm animal becoming aggressive – Paralysis or partial paralysis – Abnormal vocalisation such as dogs barking strangely

– Animals attacking inanimate objects such as biting rocks or trees – Hydrophobia (fear of water) – Foaming at the mouth

What to do when you are bitten? Wash bite wounds with soap and fresh running water for 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately thereafter. If your pet is bitten, consult your veterinarian immediately. Prompt and appropriate treatment after a bite can stop rabies infection from developing and prevent the disease in both humans and animals.