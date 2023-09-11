Cape of Good Hope SPCA is looking for family to adopt Courage

Although he endured horrific cruelty and neglect when he was buried alive under a mountain of sand, the Cape of Good Hope says a dog named Courage is thriving and his trust in love and the goodness of humanity endures. The organisation is now looking for a special family to come forward and adopt Courage.

Courage's rescue unfolded on July 2 in Delft, in a heart-stopping race against time, where SPCA Inspector Lee Prins tirelessly shovelled through a mountain of sand to reach the helpless dog who had been buried alive. The organisation’s spokesperson Belinda Abraham recalled: "We called him Courage, and while we didn’t know it at the time, it turns out that we had named him well." Courage's life before his rescue was a heart-breaking tale of neglect. He was unvaccinated, un-neutered, underfed and uncared for. This neglect led to severe health issues, including a life-threatening disease, a skin condition, emaciation, untreated arthritis in his hips and spine, and a Transmissible Venereal Tumour (TVT).

But through it all, Courage's indomitable spirit shone brightly. He fought to survive under that mound of sand, and he has continued to fight ever since, said Abraham. “He fought so hard, not just to survive, but for a life that will be filled with love and care and we’re hoping a special family will come forward to adopt him,” said Abraham.

“His condition requires life-long chronic medication to manage his arthritis and he will have to be kept away from other dogs for a while, but his sweet nature, good recall, leash walking skills, treat-sitting abilities and most importantly, his trusting and loving heart will make him an ideal companion,” she added. SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse emphasised the impact of speaking out against cruelty to animals. "Courage's story is a reminder that our battle against animal cruelty relies on many different acts of bravery. These acts stem not only from our dedicated Inspectors and the animals we tirelessly defend but also from individuals who make the courageous choice to raise their voices against animal cruelty within their communities."

The SPCA said all it took was one phone call to change the course of Courage’s life, but his recovery is testament to the strength of a community united against animal cruelty. The horrific act of cruelty brought on a tidal wave of love and compassion by way of donations towards his care and messages of support. To adopt Courage, call the SPCA Adoptions Centre on 0217004152 or send an email to [email protected]