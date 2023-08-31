WATCH: Meet the latest Checkers Sixty60 biker. He’s a real cutie pie too!

Durban tot, Ziyad Hanif, has once again melted the hearts of many on social media. Two years ago, IOL introduced you to the little cutie after a picture of a Metro Police officer pretending to give him a parking ticket went viral on social media. His mom, Lamees Hanif, said she managed to snap the picture just before Ziyad climbed out of his Ford and fled.

This time, the three-year-old has opted for wheels of another kind, the Checkers Sixty60 motorbike. Speaking to IOL, Lamees said she went to the Gateway shopping centre last week to get a motorbike. “Unfortunately, the motorbikes were sold out. He was so excited and I could not disappoint him. Fortunately, Pavilion had stock and we rushed to get him a motorbike,” she said. Lamees said Ziyad happily rode his motorbike out of the store to where a group of Checkers Sixty60 drivers were standing outside and they were thrilled to see the toddler whizz by.

Other drivers react to little Ziyad Hanif on his Checkers Sixty60 motorbike. Picture: Supplied “They asked if they could record him and I agreed. Their kindness was amazing. They were so friendly and it was amazing to see them interact with him,” Lamees said. About the noise usually associated with these motorbikes, Lamees said she would rather have her son enjoy being a child because he will only be this age for a little while.

Checkers said it was inspired by its many young customers that emulate Sixty60 delivery drivers, and launched the Sixty60 ride-on bike complete with the familiar teal delivery box that opens and closes.

The retailer said the bike is locally made. Chief strategy officer for the Shoprite Group, Neil Schreuder, said customers have shared so many heart-warming photos of their children using plastic ride-on scooters as Sixty60 delivery bikes. "This appreciation for our Sixty60 delivery drivers who work tirelessly to make sure orders are delivered safely and on time, inspired the rollout of what is sure to become a classic toy," he said.