ANC MPs block questions on raid at Mapisa-Nqakula’s house

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) have blocked attempts by the official opposition to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa questions about the raid at the home of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. This was after Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen asked Ramaphosa if Mapisa-Nqakula should step aside pending an investigation into corruption allegations against her.

Steenhuisen also said this would protect the integrity of Parliament, as the Speaker was the representative of the national legislature. But ANC MP and House chairperson Grace Borotho said this was a new question and Ramaphosa should not answer it. The leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Pieter Groenewald had posed an initial question on Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Dipuo Peters, after she was found guilty by the Ethics Committee of violating the ethics code when she was minister of transport.

Steenhuisen jumped in and said Ramaphosa should comment on whether Mapisa-Nqakula should step aside, pending an investigation into corruption allegations against her. But Borotho interjected and said Ramaphosa cannot respond to the question by Steenhuisen, as it was not linked to the main question by Groenewald. “Honourable House chair, this is a new question and it has nothing to do with what we are dealing with. This is pure gossip. It’s pure gossip and it’s a cheap shot. We would really appreciate the president does not respond,” said Borotho.

Another House chairperson, Cedric Frolick, who was presiding over the sitting, agreed it was a new question and Ramaphosa was not obliged to respond to it. “The question posed by Groenewald, specifically refers to, as a an example a deputy minister and members of the Executive in the members’ interests. This is a new question. This has no bearing on the primary question. As we know, a follow-up question must relate directly to the primary question that has been asked,” said Frolick. Ramaphosa said he would not be drawn into the question.

“Your ruling is my command,” he said to Frolick. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the Investigating Directorate (ID) had raided Mapisa-Nqakula’s house in Johannesburg. Mapisa-Nqakula said the raid lasted five hours and she was cooperating with the investigators.

The ID is investigating her over allegations that she received bribes of R2.3 million when she was minister of defence. The contractor in the defence department made the allegations recently. Political parties have referred Mapisa-Nqakula to the Ethics Committee to investigate her.