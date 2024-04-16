Cele spent R176,000 flying to Durban for AKA media conference

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said his department spent R176,000 flying him and his officials to attend the media conference in Durban after five suspects were arrested for the murder of Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA. Forbes was shot dead outside a restaurant with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Cele said they used a South African Police Service (SAPS) Cessna sovereign to fly to the coastal city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the minister, the flight took two hours. The minister was with his senior officials when he announced the arrest of the five suspects. Two other suspects are still in Eswatini and the National Prosecuting Authority wants them to be extradited to South Africa to face murder charges.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said earlier they will be applying to the relevant authorities in Eswatini for the extradition of the two men. Cele said they flew at a cost of R176,000 for the media briefing. “Variable cost includes fuel, airframe maintenance, labour and parts, engine restoration and miscellaneous cost,” said Cele.

The minister of police was replying to a written parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance member of parliament Okkie Terblanche. The suspects were arrested at the end of February when Cele staged a briefing in Durban. The five suspects in court have applied for bail. The five suspects are Lindokuhle Ndimande, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi and Mziwetbemba Gwabeni.