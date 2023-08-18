Crime Stats: More than 890 women, almost 300 children killed between April and June

The murder of women and children continues to rock the country, with more than 890 women and almost 300 children killed in a space of three months this year. The shocking statistics were revealed to the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on police by the top brass of the police.

Norman Sekhukhune of the police told parliamentarians on Friday that between April and June this year 895 women were killed in South Africa. This is more than the number of women who were killed during April and June in 2022. Sekhukhune said during the same period last year 855 women were killed. Sekhukhune also told the committee that most of the murders were committed by people known to the victims.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law three laws last January to crackdown on gender-based violence. Parliament had sped up the process of passing the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Bill and the Domestic Violence Bill. Ramaphosa said last week during the Women’s Day celebrations in Pretoria that those who have been arrested for gender-based violence should be denied bail.

Women were not the only ones bearing the brunt of violence in the country, with children also being killed. Sekhukhune said between April and June this year 293 children were killed. He said this was an increase considering that during the same period last year 243 children were killed.