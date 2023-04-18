GBV attack: Cele speechless, ashamed

Cape Town - Survivors of the shocking attack on a group of women and children at the Showers of Blessings Christian Zion church in Taiwan informal settlement, Khayelitsha, shared their horrifying stories with police top brass on Monday, where they called for swift justice. On Easter Sunday, gunmen entered the church, robbed the congregation, and assaulted a number of victims.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speechless as the victims described how two young men carried out the attack. “It was on Sunday, at around 4am and we had load shedding so it was dark; two armed men entered the church. Inside were the 18 of us, women and children, as the men had left to rest,” Ntombohlanga Buzani said. “They robbed us and forced us to strip naked.” The men then forced her to perform a sexual act on them.

“We were assaulted and sworn at; elderly women were called names,” she said. Nosolwethu Xhontelo said she could not bear the thought of her daughter being assaulted in front of her. “I screamed when one wanted to assault my daughter, and said whatever he was about to do to her he must come do to me as I could not bear to sit and watch my daughter being sexually assaulted in front of me,” she said.

Police management also visited the family of 13-year-old Thimna Kuze, who was killed in the same area during a sleepover last month. Her heartbroken father, Malidume Soxokashe said: “What hurt us the most is that although the children pointed out that the suspect was the uncle of the friend, he was protected by the police who took him away and said they did not want him to be beaten by the community. Why wasn't he arrested there and then?” Cele said suspects in both incidents were arrested. He said there seemed to be a disconnect in the number of arrests and convictions.

“An example is that the man who murdered Tazne van Wyk was on parole. We need to look at a proactive approach and not be reactionary. “I will not say much on this as the provincial police are here today and they will look into this. “Appropriate action will be taken if procedure was not followed in the Kuze incident,” he said.

“I can't understand what kind of men do these things. “I am speechless. “Some of the things I am hearing I can't even repeat; they can't be said.

“I don't know what to say as this sexual assault happened in a house of worship. I am ashamed.” Police also visited the Kraaifontein community, where a 50 year-old-man was arrested following the brutal murder of a three-year-old child in the early hours of Sunday. It is alleged that the suspect, believed to be a relative, hacked the toddler to death with an axe.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chair Ndithini Tyhido said: “I am happy that the Minister is here because some incidents need his presence in order to be taken seriously. How do men do such things?” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said they were deeply concerned by the high rates of crime against women and children. “Despite the interventions, they have not been effective enough. A lot more needs to be done, a holistic approach. We appeal to the justice system to play an active role so that justice is served through hefty sentences, the cycle of violence must end.”