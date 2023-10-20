Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sworn in as newest EFF Member of Parliament

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been sworn in as the Economic Freedom Fighter’s newest Member of Parliament (MP). Mkhwebane officially joined the EFF on Monday, saying she chose to join the red berets because she believed in its seven cardinal pillars and wished to continue to protect South Africans.

The EFF welcomed the new MP at a signing event on Friday in Cape Town. The party recognised her achievements, saying that Mkhwebane boasted a rich history in civil service, including key roles as a senior researcher for the South African Human Rights Commission, a senior investigator in the Office of the Public Protector, and a director in the Department of Home Affairs. ♦️In Pictures♦️



The EFF welcomes its newly sworn-in Member of Parliament, former Public Protector Fighter @AdvBMkhwebane.



-Advocate Mkhwebane boasts a rich history in civil service, including key roles as a Senior Researcher for the SAHRC, Senior Investigator in the Office of… pic.twitter.com/tfDS4MhIXh — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 20, 2023 Mkhwebane was last month removed from office following an overwhelming majority of parliamentarians who voted for her removal, owing to a report by the Section 194 inquiry that recommended her removal on grounds of incompetence and misconduct.

On Monday, she told the media that while she was treated harshly by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), her joining the EFF was not a move fuelled by disgruntlement. “I am not joining the EFF for positions. I was dealt harshly by the ANC and DA, and at the end of the day, I could stand this treatment to expose them for not being there for the poor and marginalised,” she said, while pledging to be a loyal, active, and disciplined member of the EFF. On Thursday, MPs voted for the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector.

Earlier this week, popular former presenter of Ukhozi FM and former staunch supporter of the ANC, Linda Sibiya also joined the EFF. His move to the EFF was speculated over the weekend when he launched a scathing attack on ANC MECs. [email protected]