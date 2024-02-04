IEC records 660,000 people who have registered to vote

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says more people visited their voting stations to register to vote. By the close of business on Saturday, said the IEC, more than 500,000 people had registered to vote.

The IEC said on Sunday they continued to register an increase in the number of people who were visiting their stations. It said there were more people registering on their online platform. While on Saturday they recorded more than 67,000 voters who registered on their online platform, on Sunday more than 34,000 people were recorded. President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet announced the election date. But political parties have been urging him to make an announcement soon.

The IEC said registration also got off to a good start on Sunday with almost all the voting stations opening on time. “At 13h00 today, a total of 564,715 registration transactions had been recorded at voting stations,” said the IEC. “Yesterday the commission recorded 67,200 online registration transactions. Today the figure of online registrations stands at 34,293. We urge voters whose access to our online facility is delayed by high traffic to be patient.”