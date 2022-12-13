The governing ANC is gearing up for its 55th National Elective Conference, with the Phala Phala Farmgate scandal fallout hanging in the air and the continuous debate around the party’s step-aside rule. The elective conference takes place at Nasrec from Thursday, December 15 and is expected to wrap up by Monday, December 19. The ANC’s top leadership will be elected, along with a president who will probably run for a second term as the president of the country.

Uncertainty remains over the future of Cyril Ramaphosa. He is due to be the subject of debate in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, as MPs discuss the findings of the Section 89 inquiry chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, who found Ramaphosa had a case to answer and may have contravened the Constitution. IOL keeps you updated ahead of the build-up to the elective conference. Aggrieved ANC members challenge ‘suspicious’ NEC nominations

Aggrieved ANC members want detailed information of all branch nominations to be made public or for the matter to be placed on the agenda of this weekend’s national conference and decided by delegates before voting takes place. Read the full story here. Opposition to Ramaphosa mounts before the ANC’s national elective conference

Ramaphosa is facing the wrath of fellow ANC members who are calling for his head and accusing him of handling the matter “Mafia style” before the party’s national elective conference kicks off this week. Read the full story here. Debate over secret ballot rages on

The debate over whether Parliament should use a secret ballot on Tuesday, when it decides whether to proceed with an impeachment committee for Ramaphosa, continues to rage on. Read the full story here. Ramaphosa’s opponents have a habit of being dealt with ‘indirectly’ – political analyst

“President Cyril Ramaphosa, the darling of the capitalists, has a talent for secretly getting rid of his political opponents within the ANC, without him being seen directly doing so,” said political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu. Read the full story here. The ANC has expelled Carl Niehaus. These are the charges it found him guilty of