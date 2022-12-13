Carl Niehaus appeals ‘illegal’ ANC expulsion

Pretoria - Former ANC spokesperson and MKMVA national executive committee (NEC) member, Carl Niehaus, has vowed to appeal against his expulsion from the governing party. This comes after the ANC national disciplinary committee wielded its axe again and expelled Niehaus, one of the vocal opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa, yesterday - just days before the liberation movement’s 55th national elective conference in Joburg.

However, Niehaus accuses the party’s national disciplinary committee of leaking the letter of expulsion on social media before informing him. According to the letter, Niehaus, who is a fierce critic of Ramaphosa, was charged with six counts of misconduct for contravening Rule 25 of the ANC constitution. One of the glaring charges was that Niehaus was “alleged to have made utterances during June and July 2021, which contravened various sub-rules of Rule 25 and brought the ANC into disrepute”.

He was accused of being one of the instigators of the July 2021 unrest that took place largely in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. This was after Zuma refused to appear before the state capture commission chaired by now Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Niehaus is a strong ally of Zuma.

After the announcement yesterday, a furious Niehaus took to social media to call out the national disciplinary committee. “I have just received a call from one of my close comrades, Supra Mahumapelo, informing me that from social media there is a letter with the national disciplinary committee of the ANC saying that I have been expelled by the ANC. I have not received that letter myself. “The letter was sent out to the public by that kangaroo court called the national disciplinary committee and it is utterly unacceptable,” Niehaus said.

He revealed on social media that he had already appealed against the expulsion. “I have already appealed the travesty of justice of my illegal expulsion by the ANC national disciplinary committee. Because I have appealed, the farcical expulsion is suspended. I remain a full member of ‪@MYANC‬. Aluta Continua!” he wrote. Niehaus was represented by lawyer and ANC former treasurer Matthews Phosa while the ANC was represented by its chief national presenter, Uriel Abrahamse, who was supported by national presenters, Amanda Vilakazi and Mohammed Bhabha.

The letter of intent to appeal against the expulsion, written by Phosa, stated that Niehaus would present the grounds of appeal within seven days from Monday. “Kindly take notice that the appellant (Niehaus) hereby gives notice of his intention to, in terms of rule 25.35 of the constitution of the complainant (ANC) to appeal against the decision taken by the national disciplinary committee dated December 12, 2022,” the letter said. In the expulsion letter, the national disciplinary committee said the charges for which Niehaus was found guilty are serious.

“The utterances of the charged member were made at a time when the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent committal to prison of former president Zuma was very volatile as evidenced by the subsequent riots which took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng and the resultant loss of life and limb and damage to and loss of property.” Niehaus is the third victim to fall off as a potential candidate for leadership positions at the upcoming conference. Recently, former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was barred by the party’s electoral committee from entering the race.