LIVE BLOG: Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini arrives at prayer held for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

JUST IN: De facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini has arrived at the rival royal prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma. PICS: De facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini has arrived at the rival royal prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma. @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/as0enxwSkN — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022

Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics The prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane palace is now in full motion. However, its chief guest, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is yet to arrive. His traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi is already here together with Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

PICS: Some of the pictures taken at the rival royal family prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane palace. The prayer will be attended by de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. @IOL pic.twitter.com/QeGojhDNAZ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 A group of Zulu regiments arriving at the rival royal family prayer held KwaKhangalemankengane in Nongoma. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi are yet to arrive. Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics

WATCH: Prince Mbonisi says they don't like the raging royal divisions, forges ahead with rival prayer Despite pleas that the Zulu royal family should unite to commemorate a year since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the two royal factions went ahead with their different prayers on Saturday in Nongoma. One prayer service was held at KwaKhethomthandayo palace and the other one was held at KwaKhangelamankengane and it is going to be attended by de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, and his traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Forging ahead with their prayer service at Kwakhethomthandayo palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Thokozani Zulu and Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu kicked off theirs much earlier as it started around 10am. Read the full story here

The Zulu royal family prayer at KwaKhethomthandayo palace is now in full swing. Among those who are already there is Prince Nhlanganiso, the half brother of de facto King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics Grilled by the media about the divisions and having different prayers, Prince Mbonisi repeated his long-standing claims that the Zulu nation is still without a King and said they are in no hurry to name their candidate for the throne.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics PICS: The Zulu royal family prayer at KwaKhethomthandayo palace is now in full swing. Among those who are already is Prince Nhlanganiso, the half brother of de facto King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/TsOY0Lnpab — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022

WATCH: More members of the Zulu royal family are arriving at a rival prayer service at KwaKhethomthandayo to mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini. @IOL pic.twitter.com/A5UbkmLizp — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 IOL honours the life and contribution of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with this special commemorative digital magazine. It features moving personal tributes from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation; Jacob Zuma; Ela Gandhi; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Cogta Minister; and Nigel Ward, on behalf of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The wonderful images accompanying each of these tributes are perfectly complemented by a stunning photo spread capturing the King’s life and passing. PICS: Prince Simakade Zulu,the first born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and one of the contenders for the Zulu throne arriving at KwaKhethomthandayo palace. He told Independent Media that he is not yet ready to speak about raging fight in the royal court. @IOL pic.twitter.com/R7W8fyR81z — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022

WATCH: One of the prominent members of the Zulu royal family that has arrived at the prayer service at KwaKhethomthandayo palace is Prince Thokozani (in full Zulu attire). The palace is hosting a rival prayer to mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini. pic.twitter.com/PTkwhm3EHl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 PICS: Prince Mbonisi Zulu, in a light grey suit, has also arrived at KwaKhethomthandayo palace attend the prayer service to mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini. @IOL pic.twitter.com/BlxhqBtCnF — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 PICS: Senior Zulu princess, Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu who is also a half-sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini arriving at KwaKhethomthandayo palace in Nongoma where they are hosting a rival prayer service to mark a year since the passing of Umdlokombane. @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/2g7v1XF69W — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022

WATCH: Zulu regiments have started arriving at KwaKhangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday where King Misuzulu is hosting a prayer service to mark a year since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics LOOK: Rival factions of Zulu royal family host two events to remember King Goodwill Zwelithini

Durban - The two factions within the royal court will go ahead with their plans to host different events to mark a year since the passing away of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. On Friday both factions pitched big marquees in anticipation of pulling the largest crowds. Independent Media visited KwaKhethomthandayo palace outside Nongoma and found a group of people making intensive preparations for the cleansing ceremony.

At the palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels of Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Vulindlela, all half-siblings of the late king, is where they will host their cleansing ceremony on Saturday. Speaking to Independent Media on Friday, Prince Mbonisi, said their programme would go ahead as planned and did not know who would be their guests. Read the full story here

5 memorable quotes by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as recorded over the years The late combative and unyielding King Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away aged 72 on March 12 last year after ruling the Zulu nation for almost half a century, was a fountain of great wisdom. Although he left a debatable legacy, over the years he dished out memorable quotes on corruption, illegal immigration, HIV, tribal land of the Zulus, and many other issues of national importance.

On the first anniversary of his passing, IOL's senior political journalist, Sihle Mavuso, looks back at some of his best quotes. Read the full story here