LOOK: Funeral of Struggle stalwart Essop Pahad under way

Preparations for the burial of the former Minister in the Presidency and struggle icon Essop Pahad got under way on Thursday. His remains were transported to West Park Cemetery shortly before 2pm. The struggle stalwart died early on Thursday morning. He was 84-years-old.

Earlier, senior ANC leaders and members of the tripartite alliance could be seen streaming into Pahad's home in Emmarentia, north of Johannesburg, to pay their last respects. Among them were SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila, ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, and former members of the diplomatic corps, as Pahad had been instrumental in the deliberations of SA's foreign policy. The funeral of Struggle icon Essop Pahad is under way in Johannesburg. Picture: Noni Mokati Speaking outside Pahad's home, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi lauded Pahad for his work in the construction of South Africa's democracy.

Limpho Hani, the widow of the late SACP general secretary Chris Hani, reacted with shock, saying South Africa was losing many Struggle icons. ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa said the Pahad family contributed immensely to the Struggle of the country, and comrade Essop really pushed for the political structure of the ruling party at the dawn of democracy. Essop Pahad's burial site at the West Park Cemetery. He will be buried next to Jessie Duarte. Picture: Noni Mokati

"We are here to say to the family that their loss is also the country's loss. Comrade Essop was loyal and dedicated to the end. We are here to honour his legacy, and may it live forever," she said. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver a eulogy.