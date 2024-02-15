Malema says an EFF government will hire Koko, Molefe to end load shedding

EFF leader Julius Malema says an EFF-led government would end load shedding within six months by hiring former Eskom chief executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to the ailing power utility, which has seen the worst load shedding ever in the past two years. “If you make me the president of this country, Rooiwal will be fixed in a month, 24/7 workmanship,” the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters said during a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Malema said Koko and Molefe were waiting in the wings to be deployed to the ailing utility, should an EFF-led government emerge victorious after the 2024 general elections. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the election date this month. “Brian Molefe is waiting shem, he is ready. Matshela Koko is waiting, he is ready – and many other professionals, including the current CEO (Dan Marokane) by the way,” he said.

Last year, Malema called on the government to “humble” themselves and approach Molefe for his help to save the country from a disastrous blackout as the energy crisis continues to cripple South Africans. This as citizens and business complained about the high levels of load shedding were affecting business. The constant load shedding blackouts have also created an unstable environment for economic growth. Malema said the current Eskom group chief executive, Dan Marokane, had the ability to get the job done, but he needed to work with the best engineers.

“When you are in a crisis you bring out your best of the best including those in retirement. We don’t have business in making money out of Eskom… we don’t want tenders in Eskom. We want to give our people electricity,” he said. Malema said an EFF government would utilise the coal-fired power stations to their full capacity, highlighting that electricity was the number one priority for the country. “We are going to use coal. It’s going to be compulsory to service our power stations,” he said.