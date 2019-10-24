The ructions in the DA continued with the party’s caucus in Parliament expected to axe Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The ructions in the Democratic Alliance (DA) continued on Thursday with the party’s caucus in Parliament expected to axe Mmusi Maimane. This comes after his statement on Wednesday where he slammed the party after his resignation.

The caucus is meeting in Parliament and is set to fire Maimane.

Maimane had remained as Parliamentary leader after he resigned as DA leader but he is expected to be removed as leader of the party in the national legislature.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille had said they had not encountered this situation before and would seek legal advice on how to move forward.