Maimane says those implicated in Bosasa scandal must go to jail
DA leader Mmusi Maimane, said on Wednesday that those who are implicated in alleged corruption with Bosasa Operations should be prosecuted.23 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
The ANC and DA could square off in the Electoral Court following the unveiling of the opposition party’s election billboard.17 January 2019 | Elections
“When the National Party ran out of money they introduced 'prescribed assets' to boost their coffers. Ramaphosa’s ANC seems intent on doing the same,” he said.16 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Pressure is mounting on the ANC, with Maimane calling on Ramaphosa to cancel a deal that would see the state pay millions of rand for Zuma’s legal fees.8 January 2019 | ANC
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressed a party voter registration rally in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town.5 January 2019 | DA
In 2019, SA should concentrate on building an economy that is inclusive, ensuring the safety of citizens and better basic services, the DA leader said31 December 2018 | Politics
"I think people actually enjoy being fooled, which is why they pay money to go to magic shows. Maybe the same principle applies in politics."4 December 2018 | Cape Argus
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is set to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting that he appoints an independent inquiry into the Bosasa scandal.18 November 2018 | Cyril Ramaphosa
The DA leader's warning comes after the ANC and EFF agreed that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.17 November 2018 | Politics
Five City councillors who recently resigned from the DA have set out to sue party leader Mmusi Maimane for R1 million each for defamation.16 November 2018 | Cape Times
Five councillors who resigned in solidarity with Patricia de Lille said they were suing DA leader Mmusi Maimane for R1 million for defamation.15 November 2018 | Politics
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has requested access to the contract between President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile, and Bosasa.11 November 2018 | Cyril Ramaphosa
The DA has launched a court bid seeking to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to keep Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba in his Cabinet.5 November 2018 | DA
Mmusi Maimane used the memorial service for late Joburg ward councillor Jerry Mabe to launch a blistering attack on the City of Cape Town councillors.30 October 2018 | Politics
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he would meet in court five former party councillors whom he alleged were implicated in the Bowman's report.29 October 2018 | DA
The DA kicked off its 2019 national elections campaign in KZN outside the South African Police Service provincial head office.27 October 2018 | DA