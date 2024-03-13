Seeking US’s help in polls another misstep by the DA

They love meddling in affairs that have nothing to do with them in the DA, don’t they? You will remember in 2017 when the then party leader, Mmusi Maimane, was barred by Zambian officials from entering that country “as he tried to show support for an imprisoned opposition leader who is being held on treason charges”.

Maimane had planned to attend the trial of Hakainde Hichilema, leader of Zambia’s United Party for National Development. But on arrival in the capital, Lusaka, Zambian officials prevented him from leaving the aircraft. On return home, he played the victim. It is public knowledge that the selfsame DA, whose chances of dethroning the ANC have dwindled with every election, wrote to the US calling for additional resources to assist South Africa in the elections. The party may have a paler leader with straighter hair than Maimane, but it the think-tank remains unchanged.

Instead of of convincing voters that it is the best alternative to the ANC, the DA sought to ask a country whose elections are not necessarily smoother than ours; the same country that may elect a Donald Trump, a president it ousted just one election ago. South Africa is a sovereign state, and any attempt by the DA to mobilise a foreign country to meddle in our election amounts to treason. This country has enough laws, plus the Constitution – which for the benefit of the DA, is among the best in the world – to guide the election process.