Drama unfolds as Mapisa-Nqakula faces motion of no confidence

Drama continued to unfold on Friday around the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, with the official opposition launching a motion of no confidence against her. Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has called on other political parties to support the motion to remove the speaker from office.

But it has emerged that Mapisa-Nqakula has launched an urgent interdict in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to prevent law enforcement agencies from arresting her. It has been reported that Mapisa-Nqakula has argued that the law enforcement agencies have no evidence against her. In the court papers, the speaker wants to see the docket. Gwarube said it was time for the speaker to be removed from office because of the cloud hanging over her head.

“We will be writing to all political parties represented in Parliament to support our motion for the removal of the Speaker in terms of Section 52(4) of the Constitution. “The announcement that she has taken ‘special leave’ not resigned has left us with no choice but to submit a formal motion of no confidence to be debated and voted on before the House rises and the expiration of this term,” said Gwarube. Earlier, political parties welcomed the imminent arrest of Mapisa-Nqakula on corruption charges, saying this was long overdue.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa and Build One South Africa (Bosa) Mmusi Maimane said Mapisa-Nqakula should be prosecuted without fear or favour. The African National Congress (ANC) hinted that it will apply the step aside rule against Mapisa-Nqakula after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on corruption charges. The ANC said it noted her special leave from her duties in Parliament, but it will implement the step aside once more facts unfold.

“The ANC notes comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s special leave from Parliament due to law enforcement actions and allegations against her. The ANC will enforce its integrity and step aside policies based on the facts as they arise,” said the ANC. The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has excluded its members, who are charged, to be candidates on the election list. But Mapisa-Nqakula indicated during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that she was retiring after the elections.

She was not on the list of candidates submitted by the ANC to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). She joined a number of senior ANC members who are not returning to Parliament after the polls. Holomisa said they welcomed the arrest of Mapisa-Nqakula.

“The speaker has finally been arrested. She is inside the Pretoria Central police station,” said Holomisa. Maimane said there were many people in the ANC who are implicated in corruption and need to be arrested. He said Mapisa-Nqakula should not be the only one.

“There are too many people in the Cabinet and in the ANC party lists who have been accused numerous times of corruption. One arrest is not enough to cleanse the party reputation. All corruption-accused must step down, but they won’t, because the party is not serious,” said Maimane. He said the country has lost billions due to corruption, but no action has been taken. [email protected]