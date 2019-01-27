Maimane doesn't support Helen Zille's #TaxRevolt
It remains unclear whether there will be any action taken against former leader Helen Zille for advocating for something not in the DA's policy.4h ago | Cape Argus
Political Party Funding Bill will compel political parties to disclose all donors and prohibit certain donations. The law will be promulgated on April 110h ago | Cape Argus
The DA says its leader will on Monday announce a "set of immediate interventions" it will pursue in order to resolve the crisis occurring in Zimbabwe.10h ago | Politics
Hele Zille's own party has distanced itself from her tweets saying she would organise a tax revolt if the Zondo Commission did not result in the imprisonment of the corrupt within a reasonable time.12h ago | Cape Times
DA dismissed claims by the Good party that its members were using Patricia De Lille’s name to canvass for votes as ludicrous.27 January 2019 | Weekend Argus
The DA has been served with a lawyer’s letter from the IEC following a complaint laid by the ANC over the DA's 'ANC is killing SA' billboard.27 January 2019 | Politics
The DA has expressed satisfaction with the way in which the Electoral Commission of South Africa is handling the final voter registration drive.26 January 2019 | Elections
A lot of people at Mabopane railway station, where the DA was campaigning, expressed anger at the level of corruption in government institutions.26 January 2019 | Politics
The DA has welcomed the decision to investigate whether the president misled Parliament on a donation from Bosasa toward his campaign for the ANC presidency.26 January 2019 | Cyril Ramaphosa
Gwen Ngwenya's resignation as DA head of policy is part of a much bigger political plot, writes political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.25 January 2019 | Opinion
The DA's head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has resigned less than a month before the launch of the party's elections manifesto.24 January 2019 | Cape Argus
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to come up with a plan for intervening in the Zimbabwe crisis.24 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo says R1 132 986 045 was spent by six provinces to rectify shoddily built houses over the past five years.24 January 2019 | Health & Welfare
Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool said on Wednesday that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had plummeted to new levels of desperation.23 January 2019 | Elections
DA leader Mmusi Maimane, said on Wednesday that those who are implicated in alleged corruption with Bosasa Operations should be prosecuted.23 January 2019 | Mmusi Maimane
Social justice organisation Right2Know have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's delay in implementing the new party funding bill.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus