Showdown looms as EFF threatens to disrupt State of Nation address
A showdown is expected in Parliament when President Cyril Ramaphosa faces the country, with the EFF threatening to disrupt his Sona.1h ago | Politics
ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore had filed a complaint with Mkhwebane alleging Zille’s son Paul Maree, unduly benefited from his relationship to the premier.20 December 2018 | Cape Argus
Parliament has ended a year of watershed moments when ground-breaking decisions were taken that will impact on many people.9 December 2018 | Politics
The high court in Cape Town will deliver judgment on Friday morning in the case where civic organisation AfriForum is seeking to interdict Parliament.29 November 2018 | Western Cape
AfriForum was guilty of a "misuse of public participation" and "abuse of process" when they submitted duplicate submissions to Parliament.29 November 2018 | Western Cape
Parliament's watchdog on public accounts on Tuesday said it would not be "threatened or hindered in its work".27 November 2018 | Politics
Scopa said procedural flaws in handling a report on Public Works chief financial officer Boitumelo "Cox" Mokgoro compelled it to cancel its meeting.27 November 2018 | Politics
An an application by AfriForum to interdict the national legislature from adopting the land report will be heard in the high court this week.26 November 2018 | Politics
Managers need to be held to account for the unsatisfactory latest national and provincial audits, parliament's standing committee on the AG said.25 November 2018 | Politics
Parliament has filed an answering affidavit to AfriForum’s application in the WC High Court on the expropriation of land without compensation issue.25 November 2018 | Politics
National Assembly House Chairperson Thoko Didiza had some stern words for MPs after President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer session.7 November 2018 | Politics
The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has invited Malusi Gigaba to give more clarity on the decision to grant Fireblade permission.1 November 2018 | Politics
MPs on Thursday started considering a draft report dealing with whether the property clause in the Constitution needed to be amended.1 November 2018 | Politics
The police committee has called SAPS station commanders of the five police stations in SA with the highest incidents of violent crime to account28 October 2018 | Crime and Courts
Members of Parliament (MP) from all sides of the political spectrum have called for swift action over the VBS Bank scandal.23 October 2018 | Politics
It was a tense day in Parliament on Tuesday as MPs discussed the Venda Building Society (VBS) scandal.23 October 2018 | Politics