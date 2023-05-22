New Ingonyama Trust Board appointed

Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land reform, and Rural Development has installed a new board at the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust in accordance with the provisions of Act No. 3KZ of 1994. The appointment comes after a tumultuous term for the previous board which was often mired in controversy.

It also comes after Zulu nation King Misuzulu spoke of how the office of the Premier has rendered him powerless where the Ingonyama Trust was concerned. Meanwhile, According Didiza’s office, the board comprises of the Ingonyama (chief) or his nominee, who serves as chairman, and four members appointed by the minister in consultation with the Ingonyama, the premier, and the chairperson of the House of Traditional leadership in the province. The minister appointed four additional members in consideration of regional interests and in consultation with the premier, who in turn consulted the Ingonyama and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in KZN.

After concluding all required consultations, the minister announced the following individuals who are to begin their four-year terms as board members: 1. iNkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson 2. Advocate Linda Zama as vice-chairperson

3. iNkosi Mabudu Israel Tembe 4. Dr Thandi Dlamini 5. Ms Nomusa Zulu

6. Mr Dandy Matamela 7. iNkosi Phallang Bokang Molefe 8. iNkosi Sibonelo Mkhize