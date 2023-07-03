New royal spokesperson dismisses accusations against him over King Misuzulu’s health

The new spokesperson of the Zulu King Prince Africa Zulu has laughed accusations against him following comments he made on the King MisuZulu’s health. He also denied that he is a project of the ANC.

“One more thing, the crown distances itself from any association with Political organisations and remains above the service delivery and slate politics,” he said. Hi comments come after he came under fire for allegedly trying to “undermine” the authority of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and impair his dignity. Prince Africa Zulu is accused of waging a political agenda against Buthelezi.

These claims were made by the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) mayor of the Zululand district municipality, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi in a press statement issued on Monday. NEWS: Zululand district municipality Mayor, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has frowned at Prince Africa Zulu for undermining the authority of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi through contradictory public statements. This follows contradictory statements over the weekend where Zulu disputed — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023 The mayor’s statement comes after Zulu on Saturday issued a scathing statement disputing a statement issued by Prince Buthelezi that King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini is receiving medical attention in Eswatini after fears that he may have been poisoned. The fears of poisoning emanated after the death of one of the King’s Induna (headman), Douglas Xaba whom it was feared had been poisoned.

Xaba was always at the side of the King, hence the fears that the King could have been a victim too. In his statement, Zulu said: “It appears there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill health.” According to him, King Misuzulu is in good health and has not been admitted to any hospital in the neighbouring kingdom.

The mayor also said Zulu was causing ructions and embarking on a political campaign on behalf of the ANC. “The emergence of Prince Africa Zulu as a self-styled spin-doctor of the royal family spells disaster for the Zulu nation. Prince Africa’s persistent trend of undermining the authority and contradicting the public statements of the King’s Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is a politically calculated ploy sponsored by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. NEWS: More flak for Prince Africa Zulu after a prominent resident of Mahlabathini, Siphamandla Ntombela who is also a Councillor of the NFP in the Zululand district municipality lashed at him for what he termed the degrading of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his statement on — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023 “Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been the Zulu Nation’s Prime Minister for 49 years and his integrity, credentials and wisdom in dealing with matters of the royal family is well documented.

“‘Prince Buthelezi’s loyalty and dedication to the Zulu King is unmatched. “We warn Prince Africa to get off his high horse and immediately desist from being used as a useful idiot to advance the political programme of the ANC. “Others before him have attempted to use the role of royal spokesperson to attack Prince Buthelezi and they failed dismally. Prince Africa will also surely fail,” the mayor said.

Also joining the fray is Siphamandla Ntombela, a prominent resident of Mahlabathini where Buthelezi is an Inkosi (Chief). Ntombela, who is also a Councillor of the NFP in the Zululand district municipality, lashed at Zulu for what he termed the degrading of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his statement on Sunday. He said they have noted with concern that Zulu appears to be out to impair Buthelezi’s dignity.