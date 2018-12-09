Gordhan, Hanekom 'have not yet seen' Edward Zuma's 'apology'
The two ministers who were insulted by former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, in his open letter last year said they were unaware of any apology.9 December 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom has cancelled senior managers' leave in a bid to keep the lights on over the festive season.6 December 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced emergency steps to prevent further stage 2 load-shedding.6 December 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday said state capture was first and foremost a political project.29 November 2018 | Politics
Gordhan on Tuesday dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters' corruption charges against him as an abuse of the justice system.27 November 2018 | Politics
EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said he had handed SAPS evidence which proves that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is corrupt.27 November 2018 | Politics
Minister Pravin Gordhan hit back at EFF leader Julius Malema’s taunts and EFF has said it plans on opening a handful of charges against Gordhan.27 November 2018 | Politics
EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday said he would bring corruption charges against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.26 November 2018 | Julius Malema
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan laid criminal charges crimen injuria and defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema.26 November 2018 | Politics
The ANC has labelled the EFF's attack on Pravin Gordhan and the state capture inquiry as a form of "Trumpism" and a demon that needs to be "defeated".23 November 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at accusations from the EFF that his daughter has benefited financially from government contracts.21 November 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was testifying at the Zondo commission on Tuesday.20 November 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the joint venture of Denel Asia was created specifically to rob state-owned entity Denel.19 November 2018 | Politics
The state capture phenomenon had been around as early as 2014 in former president Jacob Zuma's administration, Gordhan told the state capture inquiry.19 November 2018 | Politics
The EFF is demanding that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should resign as he gives testimony at the state capture inquiry.19 November 2018 | Politics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony before the commission looking into state capture has been postponed to November 19.13 November 2018 | Politics