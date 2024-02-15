Ramaphosa accuses Steenhuisen of racism over AmaPanyaza comments

President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen of racism over his remarks regarding the Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng. Steenhuisen was recently reported to have referred to AmaPanyaza, the crime wardens, as drunkards who were wearing a uniform from PEP stores.

But Steenhuisen said the matter was blown out of proportion, as he also buys his clothes from PEP stores. However, he insisted that the crime prevention wardens were not fit for the job. He said they were not trained and were incompetent.

Ramaphosa hit back at Steenhuisen on Thursday when was replying to the debate on the State of the Nation Address. The president said the leader of the DA insulted AmaPanyaza with his remarks and any person who buys clothes at PEP stores. He said he was hurt by the remarks by Steenhuisen.

“I was truly hurt when I heard a reference from the leader of the opposition, Steenhuisen, having said that those he saw in Gauteng buy clothes from (PEP). I was truly hurt because I am one of those who believes that a remark like that is inherently racist because to refer to people like that and say those people who go and buy either their shoes or whatever, in such and such a shop is degrading, humiliating and demeaning and is racist. That’s all you can say. “But what they do not realise is that Tintswalo’s story is not over. We are not done yet with Tintswalo because we are still going to improve Tintswalo’s life. Just as our journey as a nation has become better as we move ahead, because we have travelled far and achieved much, but we have much further to go. We are clear about the progress we have made, the challenges that we face and the actions that we must now take,” said Ramaphosa. They will continue to build the country and there must be respect among parties.