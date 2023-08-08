Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have called for an end to the violence that has affected many communities in Cape Town following a taxi strike. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said both the City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) must sit around the negotiating table and find a solution.

They said damage has been caused across the metro and some of the people have lost their lives. The presiding officers said they support the right of people to protest, but they condemn acts of violence. The torching of cars and other infrastructure will not be tolerated.

Both the City of Cape Town and Santaco must find a peaceful solution to the conflict. “We call for an urgent and peaceful resolution to the impasse between the City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). We recognise that the taxi industry plays a vital role in the transportation of millions of South Africans daily, and we urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground and resolve the issues at hand. “However, we strongly condemn the acts of violence and criminality that have marred the strike. The loss of life and burning of vehicles are not only tragic but also undermine the principles of peaceful protest and the lawful expression of grievances. We call on all protesters and participants to respect the rule of law and the rights of others while expressing their demands,” said Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo.

They said the strike has affected a number of services in the metro. It has not only affected the public transport system, but essential services as well. They said the sooner the solution was found the better for all parties.