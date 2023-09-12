WATCH: Buthelezi family thanks nation for support, confirms funeral has been moved to Saturday

The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has thanked the nation for the outpouring of love, support and kindness following the passing of the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party. In a brief press conference, the family also thanked in particular King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, and their families.

They also thanked the President of the IFP, Velenkosini Hlabisa and the entire IFP family, AmaKhosi and the Buthelezi Clan “for their love and support during this extremely difficult time for our family”. The Buthelezi family further thanked Ramaphosa for declaring a Special Official Funeral, Category One for the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch .

“Following this declaration, having considered all the logistics involved, a decision has been taken to hold the funeral on Saturday 16 September,” the family announced. The funeral is expected to start at 9am at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal. The family said the funeral would be open to all South Africans, and logistical arrangements will be announced in due course.