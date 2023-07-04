WATCH: Zulu King denies he was poisoned, says he is fit as a fiddle

Zulu King, Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has publicly poured cold water on allegations that he was poisoned. In a recorded video circulated to the media by his communications team late on Monday, the King said the Zulu nation should be at ease and called for people not believe everything they hear.

In his statement, which he also shared on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts, he appeared to dispute the version of his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. On Saturday, Buthelezi said the King was being treated in the Kingdom of Eswatini following fears that he could have been poisoned. WATCH: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini denying that he was poisoned. He says everything is fine with him and asked the Zulu nation to be at ease. @IOL pic.twitter.com/YWrc5PqPKZ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023 The fears emanated after the death of one of the King’s Induna (headman), Douglas Xaba whom it was feared had been poisoned.

Xaba always accompanied the King, hence fears that the King Misuzulu could have been a victim too. “It is with great concern that I have received news from HRH Prince Vumile, brother to His Majesty King Mswati III, that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier today. “I am informed that His Majesty’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned.

“When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned,” Buthelezi said in his statement. UPDATE: King Misuzulu denies that he was poisoned, saying he is 100 % well. He also denied that his Induna, Douglas Xaba was poisoned. He said his trip to Swaziland was for a routine medical check-up. "Please don't listen to everything the people say," he said in a video. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023 Hours after Buthelezi’s statement, the King’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu issued a contradictory statement, saying the leader of the Zulu nation is fine. According to him, King Misuzulu is currently in good health and has not been admitted to any hospital in the neighbouring kingdom.

“His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital. “His Majesty frequently pays courtesy visits to Swaziland to go see his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati. “The office of the King felt it prudent that during this visit, the King should undergo a thorough medical examination while there.

“This was informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments,” Zulu said. Meanwhile, according to the King, his visit to Eswatini was not more than a routine medical check-up and that he wanted to be “somewhere else secluded” after Xaba’s sudden death. “That is why the move was to Swaziland, it's not because maybe I have been poisoned, which it’s not. I am not poisoned, I am well, I feel I am 100 percent (fine), I am happy, everything is well functioning, there is nothing wrong with me. There is no poison whatsoever,” the King said.

He added: “So please, people, mostly to the Zulu people, the Zulu royal family also, to just remind everyone that please don’t listen to everything the people say. “It is just these allegations that have been made that my right-hand man was poisoned, I don’t know that,” he can be heard saying in the video. [email protected]