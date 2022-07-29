IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - July 29 Durban - In our top story, After making a dramatic exit in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial over two weeks ago, advocate Malesela Teffo has made a u-turn on Thursday, announcing that he will remain as counsel for four accused. On July 12, Teffo announced that he was withdrawing from the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

He cited harassment from Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as his reasons. However, on Thursday in a letter written to the Pretoria High Court, Teffo said the main reason which made him to withdraw from the case, was that to the judge was using muthi against him. Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

A 24-year-old man alleged to have attacked a woman he knew, stabbing her in both hands and raping her, has been evaluated as unfit to stand trial. This emerged in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday when the matter was adjourned to next month. Arrangements were made for another mental evaluation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The victim was in her home last year when she was allegedly attacked by the accused. It is alleged that he held her by her neck, pushed her to the floor, tore off her clothes with a knife and then raped her. In court, the State indicated that a mental assessment report from RK Khan Hospital confirmed that the accused was not fit to stand trial. Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the sports world, The DStv Premiership is about a week away from the start of the first match of the new 2022/2023 campaign and are packing up from their various locations they had elected to host their pre-season. Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams most football supporters are looking forward to watching this upcoming season following the club's decision to make wholesale changes in terms of playing personnel ahead of the new season. The Naturena based club have already bolstered their squad with a total of eight players, signings that were approved by new Head Coach Arthur Zwane who is set to have an opportunity to lead the club that glorified him to the footballing fraternity as a player.

'10111' has been very vocal about the club's desire to attract top quality players all around the pitch. Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio.

With the rising costs of fuel, the interest rate and basic essentials, surely you’d grab the extra thousands being spat out by the ATM after you’ve withdrawn. Yes? No? Well, for two Oudtshoorn siblings, they decided to alert the police, and Mzansi is divided on whether they were silly or following the WWJD route. Alysia and Shane Mowers had gone to withdraw money from an ATM in Klein Karoo. When they had done their withdrawal, the teachers found that the Absa ATM continued to release cash, to the value of R10 000.

Instead of grabbing the stash, the siblings tried to alert security via the CCTV cameras near the ATM. When that failed, they contacted the police. Read more here.