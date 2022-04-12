Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 12

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

Power utility Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding after Unit 5 at the Medupi Power Station trip on Monday, leading to over 700MW of power being lost in the grid taking some 700 MW capacity with. Regretfully, Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented immediately. Hours earlier, it warned of load shedding at short notice after power generations failed at several power stations. For more on this read here.

Story continues below Advertisment

Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, UEFA announced on Monday. European football chiefs said Atletico Madrid fans had shown 'discriminatory behaviour' during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City. Last week a spanish sport publication released footage of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game. Read here for more on this developing story.

Story continues below Advertisment

When one hears the name of the area Cafda in Retreat, it is usually associated with gang violence, gangsterism and volatility. However, on Sunday residents in the area stood side by side as they feasted at iftar time, thanks to the local mosque and community organisations. Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan. Mass iftars are a common occurrence on the Cape Flats during Ramadan, when streets are cordoned off and people from all walks of life, religion and races are invited to share a meal and conversation with those in their communities.

Story continues below Advertisment