IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 8 In our top story, Police in Welkom, Free State, have sought the help of the community to help them trace murder suspects after a body of a 51-year-old man reported missing, was found floating in river. Free State provincial police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the body of Maleke Francis Rakaki was found floating in the Sand River, in Virginia, on March 23.

Rakaki was reported as missing by his son on March 19. He was last seen on March 17 at his home in Riebeeckstad, Welkom on March 17. He was with his son and his friend. Captain Thakeng said the son left his father with his friend and agreed to meet him the following day to collect money for driving lessons. Read more on this story here.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested after she falsely accused her boyfriend of raping her. Western Cape police said the accused opened a case of rape against her boyfriend at Milnerton police station on March 12. The police said she later withdrew the case and she was referred to court where she confessed to lying about the incident. She was detained on Monday and appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. In a similar incident, a 28-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who falsely accused two brothers of raping her last week, has been charged with perjury.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the woman alleged that she was asleep in a house at B Section in Osizweni on February 11 when she heard someone opening the door. Read more here. In sports, Tiger Woods, making an incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, fired a one-under par 71 on Thursday for a solid start at the Masters.

The 15-time major champion, seeking his record-tying sixth green jacket, made three birdies and two bogeys at Augusta National to stand three strokes behind early clubhouse leader Cameron Smith of Australia. Woods sank a 29-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th and closed with a clutch 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th. Woods was hospitalised for weeks and unable to walk for months after an accident on February 21 and says he still plays through pain.

Read more here. In our final story, the Gateway Theatre of Shopping recently extended a temporary supporting arm to Unity's performing arts group. Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years dealt a devastating blow to performers - closing theatres, cancelling events and leaving many talented and passionate individuals with no income, or venues to rehearse in or perform at.