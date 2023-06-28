Bloemfontein father spends R15, scoops R23 million Powerball jackpot

Durban - A Bloemfontein father has come forward to claim his Powerball jackpot winnings of over R23 million. National Lottery, Ithuba said the winner spent R15 on his winning ticket.

Ithuba said the winner carefully manually selected his winning numbers and walked away with a total of R23,044,341.60 from the June 20, draw. Ithuba said the winner — whose identity is being kept private — is employed on a temporary basis. “I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the numbers on my ticket matched the winning combination,“ the winner told Ithuba.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude. This windfall will transform not only my life but also the lives of my loved ones." The winner said he kept his winning ticket under his mattress for safekeeping before he could make his way to the Ithuba offices to claim. “He defied the odds by selecting his own set of numbers for the life-altering draw and his shrewd intuition and steadfast determination turned a small investment into a life-altering sum of money,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.