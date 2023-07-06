Boksburg gas leak tragedy: The deadly dangers of illegal mining in South Africa

The recent deaths of 16 people in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, South Africa, following nitrate inhalation, has once again highlighted the deadly dangers of illegal mining in the country. Known locally as “zama-zamas”, these illegal miners are often young men who are drawn to the promise of quick riches from mining abandoned mines for gold, diamonds, and other precious metals. However, the reality of illegal mining is often much more dangerous and deadly.

In addition to the risk of inhaling toxic gases, zama-zamas also face the danger of cave-ins, explosions, and violence from rival gangs. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile incidents in which zama-zamas have been killed or injured in these types of accidents. The dangers of illegal mining are not limited to the zama-zamas themselves. The communities in which they operate are also at risk. In many cases, illegal mining leads to environmental pollution, which can have a devastating impact on the health of local residents. In addition, the presence of zama-zamas can lead to tensions between the communities and the miners. This is often because the zama-zamas use the communities’ land without permission, and they can also be disruptive and violent.

The South African government has taken some steps to combat illegal mining. In 2018, the government passed the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which makes it a crime to engage in illegal mining. However, the MPRDA has been criticised for being difficult to enforce, and illegal mining continues to be a major problem in South Africa. In September 2022, the National Assembly hosted a debate on illegal mining activities and associated crimes, focussing particularly on the threat these activities pose to state security and economic recovery.

African National Congress MP, Mikateko Mahlaule referred to those who have linked state corruption with the state’s failure to stamp out these illegal activities. He said this was a “false narrative” that is getting in the way of finding policy solutions to the problem. He said that South Africa loses well over R4 billion every year due to illegal mining, costing the country as much as it spent on constructing the Medupi and Kusile power stations. The Democratic Alliance’s James Lorimer said Illegal mining flourishes due to a lack of proper policing and it costs billions every year to combat the theft of copper and other infrastructure.

He recommended drafting legislation that will enable government to prosecute those involved in this activity and a specialised unit with the knowledge and prosecutorial skills to bring the perpetrators to book. Minerals Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, said illegal mining was a function of illicit financial flows and is quite distinct from artisan mining, which is a “formal activity undertaken by citizens”. The government’s response to the problem thus far has been to shut down the existing open holes of derelict mines. The state can only seal 40 holes per year, meaning that it will “take years to seal all the existing mine holes”.

The cost of illegal mining to the South African economy is significant. The South African Chamber of Mines estimated that illegal mining was costing the country R7 billion each year - a figure they say was conservative. This includes the loss of revenue from taxes and royalties, as well as the damage to the environment and infrastructure. But what drives illegal mining in South Africa? Poverty: Illegal mining is often seen as a way to escape poverty. In South Africa, the unemployment rate is high, and many people are struggling to make ends meet. Illegal mining can offer a quick way to make money, even if it is also dangerous and illegal.

Unemployment: Illegal mining is also a way to find employment. In South Africa, there is a shortage of formal jobs, and many people are forced to turn to informal work. Illegal mining can provide a source of income for people who are unable to find work in the formal sector. Inequality: South Africa is a country with high levels of inequality. The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and many people are feeling left behind. Illegal mining can be seen as a way to get ahead in a society where opportunities are limited. Hopelessness: Many people in South Africa feel hopeless about the future. They see the government as corrupt and ineffective, and they believe that there is no way to improve their lives. Illegal mining can be seen as a way to take matters into their own hands and try to improve their situation.