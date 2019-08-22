Sho Madjozi. Picture: YouTube thumbnail

Twitter has been trending with the #JohnCenaChallenge. Rising star Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" video on the Colours Studios YouTube channel has gained more than 1 million views.

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr is an American professional wrestler, actor, rapper, and TV personality.

As a wrestler, he is currently signed to WWE.

Since the debut of the track last week, the "Huku" star has had a whirlwind ride with the new song getting the stamp of approval from Missy Elliot, the WWE and the man himself, John Cena.

Taking to his Instagram the "Daddy's Home" star posted a picture of the "Huku" rapper on the cover of Successful Women.

The song is fast becoming a club hit and Madjozi finished recording the official version on Monday and it is set to release it soon.

Social media users are saying things like: @AdvBarryRoux: "Sho Madjozi just proved that you can make a hit and havea million viewers on YouTube without being half naked" and @MissQabs said: "Sho Madjozi’s music bathong.. it takes me back to my crèche / pre-school days... I just love her music and Babes Wodumo... they have that piti piti bota gayi futa futa futele mame vibes.. u are loved".

Here are some of the tweets:

