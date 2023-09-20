All calm in uMhlanga as key role players are set to discuss long-term solution to parking for taxis

The eThekwini Municipality is expected to meet with taxi association members on Wednesday to find long-lasting solutions to the lack of a designated parking for taxis near Oceans Mall. This follows an illegal protest that took place on Tuesday, when approximately 40 taxis from different parts of the northern region of KwaZulu-Natal blocked off the M4 Highway and Lighthouse Road in uMhlanga.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said this led to hours of congestion and frustration for motorists. “The affected taxi associations complained about an inadequate holding space for taxis, and that the temporary space they had been allowed to use had been recently shut down by mall management without any consultations,” Sisilana said. “Members of the metro police and other law enforcement agencies were on scene and attended to the illegal blockading of roads which the City strongly condemns.“

Sislana said City leadership has called on the taxi industry to table their concerns through appropriate channels so that they could be addressed amicably. “The municipality is also finalising consultations of a new holding area for taxis and buses. The site has already been identified." On Wednesday morning, Durban Metro Police said traffic was free flowing in uMhlanga and there was no concern for motorists planning to use these routes.

Speaking to IOL on Wednesday morning, spokesperson Boysie Zungu said there was a temporary arrangement put in place and a meeting which included Durban Metro Police would take place on Wednesday afternoon. “The responsibility for public transport in uMhlanga lay with the eThekwini Municipality and not the private developers,” Chief Operation Officer of Oceans Umhlanga, Brian Mpono said. “However, in order to have the taxi blockade stopped in the interest of greater uMhlanga businesses, Oceans uMhlanga has provided and negotiated, at its own initiative, a temporary solution which has been accepted by the representatives of the taxi association.”

Mpono said an interim taxi facility was now open, which could only accommodate about 50 taxis. “Additionally, there are major road works in progress around the lower uMhlanga precinct for safety reasons, and barriers have been erected to prevent taxis from entering the area,” he said. “The main problem is that there is currently no designated holding area for taxis in the entirety of uMhlanga Rocks, resulting in taxis using the lower uMhlanga area as a holding area,” Mpono said.

“We hope that the municipality and the taxi association can reach an agreement for a permanent solution during their meeting today.” SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) KwaZulu-Natal manager Sifiso Shangase said they were hoping that after today’s meeting they are provided with an alternate rank facility. “Or we go back to using the facility outside the Oceans Mall until a permanent solution is found.”