All Durban beaches closed after two days of heavy rains

All Durban beaches have been closed to the public until further notice while teams work to repair shark nets and infrastructure that was damaged by the heavy rains. eThekwini Municipality issued a statement on Tuesday following two days of torrential downpours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“This decision was advised by the Natal Sharks Board due to murky water which is full of logs and other unsafe objects due to the recent heavy rains. As a result, the shark nets at most beaches were damaged, making beaches unsafe for public use,” the city said. This means that all water activities are prohibited. “However, residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require them to come into contact with sea water. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning,” the city added.

The province's disaster management teams evacuated several people whose homes were damaged by the rain. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said preliminary reports indicated that in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality, located in the Harry Gwala district, two houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains, while another two sustained partial damages. "Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported during this period. Our disaster management team acted promptly to provide immediate relief, and the affected families have chosen alternative accommodation with relatives," the department said.

Meanwhile, in the eThekwini Metro, two houses in KwaMashu Township were submerged in water, and another in Molweni, in the western parts of the city, was damaged by a fallen tree. "Several roads have been damaged by the rains and have been closed to ensure safety; part of the Hullets Bridge collapsed on Old South Coast Road. A boundary wall of the Botanic Gardens on John Zikhali Road in Morningside collapsed, resulting in parts of the road becoming unstable. The road is deemed unsafe to be used by the traffic enforcement officers. Additionally, several roads in eThekwini experienced waterlogging," Cogta added. The SA Weather Service said isolated showers are expected along the east coast of the country on Thursday, including Richards Bay, Durban, and East London, while it's fine and warm in other parts.