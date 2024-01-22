Billions needed to repair infrastructure damaged in KwaZulu-Natal-ravaged districts

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng said at least R2 billion is needed to repair infrastructure damaged by recent rains in KwaZulu-Natal. Nkadimeng this weekend visited storm-ravaged districts where she classified municipalities affected by the recent floods as disaster areas. This will allow for the quick repair work to infrastructure including schools, roads, bridges and homes.

"The classification is done while processing for the declaration are under way. This is to allow the repairs to commence as quickly as possible," the minister said. At least 58 people have died following the torrential rains which led to rivers bursting their banks and flooding informal settlements. "The persistent rains have unfortunately caused delays in our repair efforts and assessment, as our teams are still on the ground. However, we appreciate the efforts made by municipalities such as eThekwini Metro and in Uthukela which has already initiated repairs using their available budget," the minister said.