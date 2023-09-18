Cogta puts disaster management teams on standby as wind, wild waves expected in KwaZulu-Natal

Disaster management teams are on standby across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday following a Yellow Level 1 warning of damaging winds between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay. Department spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi warned beachgoers, bathers, and surfers that disruptive waves are expected along the province's coastline.

"According to the information we have received from the South African Weather Service, damaging waves with waves heights between 4.0 - 5.5 m are expected between Port Edward and Cape St Lucia, subsiding towards the afternoon. These may affect areas including eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mfolozi, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umlalazi," Mngadi said. He added that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has placed its disaster management teams on standby. "People who are visiting the beach are advised to take instructions from the lifeguards and adhere to all instructions from the municipality regarding to the use of the beach," he added.

The South African Weather Services issued a Yellow Level 4 warning regarding gale force winds (60-70km/p) and significant wave heights of 5-7 metres at the weekend due to a storm surge. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Waves can be seen crashing into the breakwater wall in Gordons Bay. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA.

The South African Weather Services issued a Yellow Level 4 warning regarding gale force winds (60-70km/p) and significant wave heights of 5-7 metres at the weekend due to a storm surge. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) IOL previously reported on the areas affected by the freak waves over the weekend. Saws said waves reached up to 9.5 m, affecting more than half of the country's coastline. This resulted in damage to buildings, vehicles being swept away, beach erosion, and multiple injuries. According to the Saws, two people have been killed.