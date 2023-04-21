Darren Maule responds to former co-host Keri Miller’s video on why she left ECR breakfast show

East Coast Radio breakfast show host Darren Maule has denied implications that he is a bully and a misogynist. His response follows a live video by former co-host and ECR presenter Keri Miller on her reasons for her departure from the radio station last month. In her account of events, Miller said she felt bullied by Maule's behaviour as they often had conflicting views on a range of topics including Covid-19 and religion.

“I felt bullied, I have to say that. I felt very bullied. I felt victimised. I felt picked on. I felt not heard. For the first time, work began to feel like work,” Miller said. In a social media post, Maule described himself as a doting father to his daughter and stepdaughters and a devoted husband to his wife. He said he was an outspoken activist for women everywhere and felt that his character was attacked for something he did not engage in or stand for.

“It is purely this implication that has forced me to speak out now. I am a public figure and I accept that I will be inserted into public debate, however, on this topic I am uncompromising. I am not a bully and I am not a misogynist,” Maule said. “It was no secret that Keri and I had a strained relationship for many years and didn’t see eye to eye on several matters. This eventually led to our situation becoming untenable and after many unsuccessful interventions, the matter of her departure was one between her and ECR,” he added. He said Miller was an incredible performer and broadcaster, as highlighted by her career and time with ECR on air.